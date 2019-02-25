170K pounds of frozen boneless pork rib recalled for possible glass contamination

JACKSON, OH (WCMH) — More than 170,000 pounds of frozen pork ribs have been recalled because of possible glass contamination.

According to the USDA, Bellisio Foods, of Jackson, Ohio, is recalling approximately 173,376 pounds of frozen pork entrée products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass or hard plastic.

The frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) boneless pork rib patties were produced on various dates from Dec. 7, 2018 to Feb. 15, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall:

14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing “BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES” with “BEST BY:” dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap of the package. These items were shipped to a Department of Defense facility in Tucson, Ariz. and retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic extraneous material in the rib shaped patty. FSIS was notified on Feb. 22, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Krista Cummings, Consumer Affairs Supervisor, Bellisio Foods at 855-871-9977. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Tom Lindell, Public Relations, at 612-305-6419.