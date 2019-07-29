12-year-old identified in racist New York vandalism spree

National

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department officials say a 12-year-old is to blame for spray-painting swastikas on the sides of buildings and “white power” on a shed.

Police say the 12-year-old is the only person involved in the three incidents. 

Their investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be treated as a juvenile delinquent. 

Police executed a search warrant at the juvenile suspect’s home Thursday evening.  

Investigators say they recovered evidence relating to the crimes, and evidence to support filing of a hate crime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10