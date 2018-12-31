11,664 pounds of poultry, pork sausage products recalled for possible metal fragments

(WAVY) — Approximately 11,664 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and pork sausage products have been recalled due to the possibility of them containing metal pieces.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the recall affects the “Zeigler Red Hots” and “Extra Hot Zeigler Red Hots” by R.L. Ziegler Co., Inc. that were sent to retail locations nationwide.

This recall is specifically for the following:

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “EXTRA HOT ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

The products also have the establishment number ““EST. P-9156S” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the USDA.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified about the problem after they received consumer complaints and investigated, the USDA says.

There haven’t been any confirmed reports of dangerous reactions to consuming these affected products, but consumers should throw the product away or return it to the store they purchased them at if they have any.