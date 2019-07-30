FILE- This May 11, 2012, file photo, shows a Capital One Bank office, in New York. All 18 of the nation’s largest and most complex banks are strong enough to withstand a severe economic downturn and would be able to stay in business without collapsing, the Federal Reserve said Friday, June 21, 2019. Capital One, which has a large commercial banking business, was the most negatively impacted by the Fed’s scenario but still remained more than well capitalized under the Fed’s qualifications (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MCLEAN, Va. (WRIC) — Capital One, the Virginia-based bank announced Monday that earlier this month “an outside person” obtained information relating to people who had applied to Capital One credit cards.

In a press release, Capital One says the breech of data has affected 100 million individuals in the United States and 6 million in Canada.

According to Capital One, the data breech took place on July 17. An internal investigation led to the discovery of the incident on July 19.

“While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened,” Richard D. Fairbank, Chairman and CEO said. “I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right.”

Capital One says the information accessed pertained to people who had applied to one of their credit card products from 2005 through early 2019.

The FBI arrested a Seattle Area woman, Paige A. Thompson, on a charge of computer fraud and abuse, the AP reported.

The hacker was able to collect the personal information Capital One routinely collects at the time it receives credit card applications, including names, addresses, zip codes/postal codes, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and self-reported income.’

The company says they will make free credit monitoring and identity protection available to everyone affected.

The data breech is expected to cost Capital One approximately $100 to $150 million.

Click HERE for more information.