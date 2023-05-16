WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 10-year-old girl was in the hospital after she was taken to a firehouse with a gunshot wound in D.C. on Sunday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a car took the girl to a firehouse on C Street Southeast around 9:20 p.m. The child and her family were on their way home when the bullet hit the car.

Fire and EMS took her to a nearby hospital. MPD said that she was in “critical condition.”

Police said that the girl was riding in a car in the 3700 block of Hayes St. NE when she was shot.

MPD said that they believed the family was not the target. At least 50 shots were fired, hitting cars and homes.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted Monday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Washington Field Division offered an additional $10,000 reward to the $10,000 already available for the case, bringing the total possible reward amount to $20,000.