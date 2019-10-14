Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 11pm


10-year-old girl died after being ejected from ride at South Jersey Festival

(CNN) – A 10-year-old girl was killed when she was thrown from a festival ride in New Jersey.

It happened Saturday at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.

Police say the ride is the type that spins passengers in a horizontal circle and is called ‘Extreme.’

The girl has not been identified and the cause and circumstances of her death are still under investigation.

Festival organizers canceled a parade that was scheduled for Sunday

Rides and festival games will be closed until they are inspected by state officials.

