KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Tens of thousands of fans have come to Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, organizers said there were 125,00 fans in attendance at the draft site, and many of those fans traveled hundreds of miles from across the county to attend.

From Seattle to Philadelphia, there are NFL fans representing every team in Kansas City.

So on Friday, Day 2 of the NFL Draft, FOX4 went to the fan experience with a challenge: Talk to a fan for each of the NFL’s 32 teams.

For added difficulty, there was also a 10-minute time limit.

Were we successful? Check out the video above to find out.