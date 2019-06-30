10 dead after plane crashes into hangar at Texas airport

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

ADDISON, TX (KXAS) — Ten people people died Sunday morning when a plane crashed at a Texas airport.

The twin engine Beechcraft was taking off from the Addison Airport when it crashed into a hangar.

No one was inside the hangar at the time of the crash.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire in the hangar.

So far, the plane’s tail number has not yet been released, nor have the identities of anyone on board.

It’s unclear where the plane was headed.

FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a crew to the scene.

