LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello says one officer was killed and two others were injured in Pennsylvania when gunfire erupted at a domestic disturbance call.

Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the gunfire broke out and officers radioed in they were hit.

Capello says all three officers were taken to hospitals.

One of them has been pronounced dead. A second is in critical condition, but is stable, and a third was in stable condition.

The city police chief says the subject of the domestic call was killed in the shooting.