1 killed, 5 hurt after gunman opens fire in Greyhound bus leaving Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — One person was killed and five others wounded Monday morning when a gunman opened fire aboard a Greyhound bus that departed from Los Angeles.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls just before 1:30 a.m. reporting the shooting, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Steve Loftus said.

The San Francisco/Oakland area bound bus was traveling northbound on the 5 Freeway with about 40 people when the incident occurred, Loftus said.

Following the shooting, the bus driver pulled over the right shoulder and the suspect exited the bus voluntarily without the weapon, an official said at a news conference.

After dropping off the gunman, the bus continued to the Grapevine Road exit and the bus driver stopped at a Valero gas station to get help for the injured victims.

One of the victims, described only as a female, died at the scene, the official stated.

Five others were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition. Authorities initially said six patients had been transported but later updated the number.

The suspected shooter, who was a passenger on the bus, was found near the drop off location and taken into custody without further incident.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

