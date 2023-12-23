OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead and several others are injured after a shooting situation at the Paddock Mall, located at 3100 Southwest College Road.

At 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, the Ocala Police Department responded to the scene in what they are calling a “possibly targeted” incident.

Police confirmed that a man had died from injuries as a result of the shooting. A woman is currently hospitalized after being shot in the leg. She is expected to survive. Other injured victims suffered chest pain and a broken arm.

They believe they have recovered the firearm that was used.

The shooter is described as a black male who was wearing a face covering, a black hoodie, and black pants. Police said he fled after the shooting and is still at large.

Ocala police are doing a second sweep of the mall at this time.

The incident is under investigation and the mall will be shut down for the remainder of the day.