1 dead, several critically injured after ‘major explosion’ in Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE, Md. (WAVY) — One person is dead, several are critically injured, and at least one other person is still trapped after a “major explosion” in the northwest section of Baltimore.
The Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 tweeted just before 10 a.m. that several houses exploded in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and at least one person was still trapped. 3 patients were rescued by firefighters, and a search and rescue operation was underway.
It’s unclear what caused the explosion at this time, but check back for updates on this breaking news.
