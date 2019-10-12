1 dead, 18 injured after Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapses in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A massive collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel construction site in New Orleans dumped debris across the road and prompted evacuations at nearby buildings.

Officials confirmed that one person died and 18 were injured.

The collapse occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the corner of Iberville and North Rampart Street.

Buildings surrounding the collapse were evacuated, and shocked people spilled onto the road as NOPD officers worked to secure the scene.

Officials with the local fire department spoke with WAVY sister station WGNO about the magnitude of the collapse.

This is a developing story.