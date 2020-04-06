NASA Langley employee tests positive for COVID-19

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A NASA Langley Research Center employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the first confirmed COVID-19 case at NASA Langley.

NASA Langley immediately notified employees who may have come into contact with the COVID-19 positive employee. The employee’s work area has been professionally cleaned and sanitized, according to a news release.

Most NASA Langley employees have been teleworking since March 17, with the exception of a few mission-essential personnel.

