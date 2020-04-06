NASA Langley employee tests positive for COVID-19

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A NASA Langley Research Center employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
This is the first confirmed COVID-19 case at NASA Langley.
NASA Langley immediately notified employees who may have come into contact with the COVID-19 positive employee. The employee’s work area has been professionally cleaned and sanitized, according to a news release.
Most NASA Langley employees have been teleworking since March 17, with the exception of a few mission-essential personnel.
Latest Posts
- Wisconsin governor signs executive order suspending Tuesday’s election
- Top Local Headlines | April 6
- Online map shows closest sites to donate PPE for medical workers fighting COVID-19
- Two workers at same Walmart store die of coronavirus
- As meditation reaches all-time high, here are five apps to help you relax