NASA astronaut shares tips from living in the isolated environment of the International Space Station

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (WLNS) – Anne McClain is no stranger to isolated environments.

In the video above, the NASA astronaut shares some tips she learned from living on the International Space Station.

Prior to the use of space stations, the endurance record for the longest flight, set in 1970, was just 18 days.

The International Space Station has hosted 170 long-duration missions, with most lasting between five and seven months, according to NASA.

Check out the Live Space Station Tracking Map.

