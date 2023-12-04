NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This holiday season, the Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) is waiving all animal adoption fees.

The Happy Pawlidays adoption event runs through Dec. 31, and adoption hours are 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. everyday except Wednesday. The center is located at 5586 Sabre Rd. in Norfolk.

NACC wants those unable to adopt right now to know it is always looking for foster families to provide animals with temporary homes.

Additionally, volunteering is another rewarding way to help and donations are always welcomed.

For more information on fostering or volunteering email NACC@norfolk.gov or call 757-441-5505.