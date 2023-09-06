NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– The Norfolk Animal Care Center was selected to receive a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to help senior dogs.

Grey Muzzle has provided more than $4.6 million in grants, with $848,000 in grants to 90 animal welfare groups in 29 states and Puerto Rico. In addition to NACC, The Virginia Beach SPCA was also award the grant.

VBSPCA gets $10K grant to help senior dogs

“This grant will help us keep senior dogs in their homes by providing financial assistance to families who may be struggling to afford medical care, behavioral help, and pet deposits,” says Joy Eyrolles from Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center.

Assistance is for senior dogs who are ages seven and up. Residents are encouraged to call NACC at (757) 441-5505 for a consultation. Once qualified, funds will be distributed directly to the veterinary care provider, trainer, or landlord.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help Friends of NACC support senior dogs and their families,” said Lisa Lunghofer, executive director of The Grey Muzzle Organization. “Many senior dogs in Norfolk are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of NACC and Friends of NACC.”

For more information on volunteering, fostering or donating to NACC, visit www.norfolk.gov/nacc.