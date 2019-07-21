N.C. Driver accidentally fires a semi-automatic handgun while steering, no injuries

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Kill Devil Hills Police units were already in the Brew Station parking lot when a driver accidentally fired his weapon.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, police say they saw a burgundy Buick making a U-Turn when they heard a single gunshot.

They responded quickly and gained control of the Buick’s driver and two passengers.

According to the police investigation, they say James Mullen, 32, was steering the car with one hand with a semi-automatic handgun in the other.

At one point, Mullen had accidentally fired that gun. No one was injured, but police say the bullet went through the front windshield.

James Mullen of Elizabeth City was arrested for the discharge of a firearm and driving while impaired. The passengers were released with no charges.

