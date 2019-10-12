N.C. 12 closed due to flooding between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, dozens stranded

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Subtropical Storm Melissa has brought tides high enough to overcome sand dunes, creating a flooding issue on N.C. 12.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the high tides have closed down the road between the Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe due to overwash.

The stretch of road has kept dozens of people from making it in or out of the area.

As the storm moves away, NCDOT hopes to see conditions improve by Sunday.

In their latest Facebook posts, NCDOT says they are not making guarantees that N.C. 12 will reopen Saturday.