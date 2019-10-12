N.C. 12 closed due to flooding between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, dozens stranded

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Subtropical Storm Melissa has brought tides high enough to overcome sand dunes, creating a flooding issue on N.C. 12.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the high tides have closed down the road between the Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe due to overwash.

The stretch of road has kept dozens of people from making it in or out of the area.

As the storm moves away, NCDOT hopes to see conditions improve by Sunday.

In their latest Facebook posts, NCDOT says they are not making guarantees that N.C. 12 will reopen Saturday.

Work to clear NC-12 between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe has now resumed. As you can see, there is a lot of sand…

Posted by NCDOT NC 12 on Saturday, October 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Blogs

More Weather Blog

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories