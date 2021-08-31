Harvey’s Casino bombing became a training ground for the FBI

An investigator examines the Harveys bomb, which contained nearly 1,000 pounds of dynamite and a variety of triggering mechanisms. (Photo: FBI)

MYSTERY WIRE — It’s been 41 years since FBI agents accidentally detonated the largest and most diabolical bomb the bureau has ever encountered.

It began when four men wheeled the bomb into Harvey’s Casino at Lake Tahoe. The bomb that was planted inside Harvey’s Casino looked like a copy machine but was packed with nearly 1000 pounds of dynamite. It was so sophisticated that it was essentially tamper proof.

The mastermind behind the bomb later alleged it was an inside job.

When extortionists demanded $3 million from the casino the FBI tried to disarm the bomb. But it exploded, and leveled Harvey’s.

A year later, the FBI received a tip that led them to John Birges, a businessman who lost his fortune gambling at Harveys.

Birges previously survived a KGB Gulag, had an IQ of 191, and almost got away with the bombing.

Federal marshals lead John Birges Sr. into the U.S. District Court in Reno, Nevada on Aug. 28, 1981. (AP Photo/Doug Dill)

Years later, while Birges languished in a Nevada prison, he agreed to an interview with the KLAS TV I-Team. Reporter George Knapp recalls that Birges seemed proud of the astonishingly advanced bomb he built from scratch. “They had four atomic bomb experts from Lawrence Livermore Laboratory,” Birges said during our1996 interview. “They had two electronic engineers from Learjet. They have the cream of United States and they made a statement only, only thing we can do, sit down and watch it.”

Birges later died in prison, but before his death, he made startling allegations to us, claiming that he had been in touch with Harvey’s executives prior to the extortion scheme. Birges said a few top level executives supported the bomb plot because they wanted the aging hotel to be destroyed, hoping they could collect the insurance payments and build a brand new property.

Harvey’s did, in fact, rebuild and funded its new hotel largely with money paid by insurers, but the allegations that executives conspired with Birges were never proven. The FBI always believed that Birges dreamed up the extortion plan because he was angry about losing most of his personal fortune on Harvey’s gaming tables.

In an interview published by the FBI, retired Special Agent Chris Ronay said, “What we know about it afterwards is that it virtually was undefeatable. There were eight fusing systems, as it turned out. The timer simply was one of them. The anti-motion switch was another. The float mechanism was another. The device was enclosed in a metal box and the lid of the box was secured by some flat head screws around the perimeter of the lid. Those screws were attached to wires and contacts so that if they were removed that would detonate the device. There were layers of rubber and metal on the inside of the metal box so that of an entry was attempted–a drilling or some inspection entry was made–that that contact would function the bomb.”

After authorities evacuated Harvey’s Casino and the surrounding area, experts attempted to disarm the bomb, but their efforts were unsuccessful and the bomb exploded. (Photo: FBI)

Harvey’s Resort Hotel and Casino bombing, Stateline, Nevada at Lake Tahoe. ;John Birges was convicted as the mastermind behind the explosive device and extortion plot . ;Photos shot 08/27/1980 (Photo by Frederic Larson/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

In 2019, the FBI published another photograph related to the bombing. It was what is described as the “trial model” of the bomb.

The Harvey’s Casino “trial bomb” (Photo: FBI)