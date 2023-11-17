RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robeson County murder suspect accused of shooting two Robeson County sheriff’s deputies now faces federal carjacking charges, according to the Department of Justice.

A criminal complaint filed on Friday alleges that Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. carjacked a vehicle with intent to cause serious bodily injury. If convicted, Locklear faces up to 25 years in prison.

On Nov. 7, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shared how two of his deputies were shot multiple times, one of which was backed over by a patrol car that Locklear gained control of. In that press conference, the sheriff said Locklear had a criminal history and should not have been on pre-trial release.

Wilkins said the suspect was shot four or five times, Deputy Kaelin Locklear was shot at least three times in the upper body and Deputy Jonathan Walters was shot in the leg area near an artery and was run over by the patrol car.

Earlier this week, Deputy Locklear received a hero’s welcome home as seen here. Deputy Walters remains in the hospital for observation and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff.