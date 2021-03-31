Multiple events being held for International Transgender Day of Visibility

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Organizations and advocates throughout Virginia, including in Hampton Roads will be hosting multiple events Wednesday to recognize the 12th Annual International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Transgender Day of Visibility celebrates transgender and non-binary individuals and uplifts the community’s triumphs, contributions and resilience. The day brings attention to the discrimination facing the community, while recognizing transgender and non-binary people’s successes.

“This day is important because it’s essential that we visibly honor and celebrate the brilliance and beauty of the transgender community, but it’s also a call to action because trans and non-binary Virginians, especially Black and brown trans women, continue to face discrimination and violence.” said Vee Lamneck, Equality Virginia Executive Director. “This day is both a celebration and a reminder of why we must continue to fight for a safer and more welcoming Virginia.”

One of the events, called Transgender Day of Visibility 2021 will be held virtual from 11 a.m. to noon and again from 7-8 p.m.

Another event, Transgender Day of Visibility is an in person event that will be held at the Southeastern Transgender Resource Center at 3519 Colley Avenue in Norfolk from 12-7 p.m.

