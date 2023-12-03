NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — At least seven cats are dead following a residential structure fire in Norfolk Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Hyde Park Road at 8:28 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they found smoke coming from the residence. Crews began fire attack and while performing an interior search for victims, they came across a significant amount of cats and kittens. More than seven cats were already dead. Crews were able to rescue several others.

Several fire fighters sustained minor injuries from rescuing the cats. The cats bit and scratched fire fighters as well as their gear.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was call under control at 8:55 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.