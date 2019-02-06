Seventh arrest made following deadly shooting at NC birthday party

GASTON, N.C. (WAVY) – Another arrest has been made in the birthday shootout that killed one man in late January.

Seven people are now facing charges in connection to a shootout at a birthday party in Northampton County that left one man dead.

Three others were wounded in the shooting in the 200 block of Craige Street on January 25.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office announced six arrests, although none of the current charges are directly related to the shooting.

The investigation is being conducted by the Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office, Gaston Police Department, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

Three of the seven people are facing charges of illegal alcohol sales.

The latest arrest was made on Monday when Deputies took 29-year-old Willis Maurice Robinson of Roanoke Rapids into custody.

According to Sheriff Smith, Robinson was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony inciting a riot, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday 9/12/2019. He received no bond.

The breakdown of arrests and charges filed back in February are as follows:

Keyshawn Boswell, 22, of Littleton, NC – In custody on unrelated charges for probation violation on Jan. 26. He was served warrants for felony inciting a riot, going armed to terror of people, three counts of felony assault on law enforcement with a firearm, felony discharge a weapon into occupied property, two counts of felony assault with deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, and possess/sell alcoholic beverage with no permit.

Kemesha Squire, 29, of Gaston, NC – Served warrants for felony inciting a riot, felony obstruction of justice and felony accessory after the fact.

Donovan Edwards, 23, of Roanoke Rapids, NC – Served warrants for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and two counts of accessory after the fact to assault with a deadly weapon intent to inflict serious injury.

Jessica Davis, 28 – Arrested and served a warrant for possessing/selling alcoholic beverage with no permit.

Tracy Davis, 45, of Gaston, NC – Arrested and served a warrant for possessing/selling alcoholic beverage with no permit.

Richard Squire, 25, of Gaston, NC – He turned himself in at the Halifax Co. Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with felony discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony inciting a riot, and going armed to the terror of people.

The Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies that helped with this investigation.

They added that cases of this magnitude are taken very seriously.

I would like to thank our Detectives along with the agents from the State Bureau of Investigations for their continued efforts and dedication investigating this incident. Sheriff Jack Smith with Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office

