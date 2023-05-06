GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY)– Multiple agencies are searching for a possible missing person near the entrance to the York River Friday night.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue was notified at approximately 8 p.m. of a sailing vessel that submerged in water near the entrance to the York River.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to investigate including Abingdon Maritime Incident Response Team and Coast Guard.

This morning, there are dive resources on-scene investigating the submerged vessel in an attempt to identify and locate the owner.

Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, York County Department of Fire and Life Safety and Poquoson Fire are also assisting with the search.