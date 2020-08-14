Multi-vehicle crash in Hampton leaves several injured

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon that left several people injured.
Just before 2 p.m., all traffic at Victoria Boulevard and Kecoughtan Road was blocked and people were asked to avoid the area.
No further information is available.
This is a breaking news story.
