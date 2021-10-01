10 vehicle crash blocks all southbound lanes of Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel, state police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers can expect massive delays after a multi-vehicle crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-664 at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

Officials say approximately ten cars are involved in the incident that happened around 2:40 p.m. on Friday.

Traffic is backed up nearly two miles as first responders work to clear the crash. Drivers are being routed off at exit 7.