Multi-vehicle accident on the Monitor Merrimac Bridge Tunnel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Newport News and state police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident on the Merrimac Memorial Bridge.

Newport News dispatchers say the call came just before 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

State police said they were assisting Newport News Police with the accident.

Battalion 1 units are working a multi vehicle accident on the MMBT. Traffic shut down in both directions. 5 vehicles/4 patients/multiple K9s. Patient transports are non life threatening. Animal control is assisting with K9s. — Newport News Fire (@NNFire) November 29, 2019

The Newport News Fire Department says five vehicles were involved.

Four patients were transported to local hospitals.

The patients have non life-threatening injuries, the fire department says.

Animal control is assisting with multiple dogs that were in the accident.

