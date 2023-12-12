CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – Since 2018, Mrs. Claus and her friends have been visiting different areas across North Carolina, getting people into the holiday spirit.

On Tuesday, they made a stop in Cherry Point. From Whoville to the North Pole, everyone who wanted to spread some Christmas cheer made it out to Cherry Point for our local service members.

While Santa is busy checking his naughty and nice lists, Mrs. Claus, her elf and the Grinch were able to deliver some early gifts.

“I got a little bit of toiletries in here. I got like a little chapstick, a little razor, like some playing cards,” said PFC Litzi Rivera Mendoza.

Over 500 stockings were put together by friends of Robin Barron-Golobish and the elves in Indian Trail, which were given to the Marines and Sailors.

“It just makes my heart beam. My cheeks hurt when I go home. I’m just smiling from ear to ear,” said Mrs. Claus.

Along with gifts, they were able to write home to their loved ones.

“Sadly, I won’t be able to go home for these holidays. But hopefully next year, I will. I mean, I’m going to be spending it here with my friends. So like, I’m not too bummed out about it,” said Rivera Mendoza. “Plus, like all these little events that the military is doing for us is really nice.”

The Stockings Project can bring the holidays straight to the men and women serving our country, that might be away for the holiday.

“At the end of the day, I mean, it’s so fun to see these military members have smiles on their faces. It literally brings them back to their childhoods,” said Religious Program Specialist TJ Robinson.

“As kids you write cards to Santa, you know, you get stockings on Christmas Day. And if you can’t do that at home, what better place to have it than, you know, here at Cherry Point.”

Mrs. Claus adds that they will be going to four military bases across the state this year. This is the third year these special guests have come to Cherry Point, and they plan to come back again next year.

They have made over a thousand stockings this Christmas, and if anyone is interested in helping out, you can click here.