GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has made some pretty extravagant videos, but he says this will be his biggest one ever.

Greenville’s Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is most known for his “$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life” video that totals a whopping 480 million views and is the fasted non-music video to reach 100 million views since its release in 2021.

According to Donaldson though, his new Extreme Olympics video will be even more significant.

Next Saturday’s video I had a subscriber from every country on earth compete in my own version of Extreme Olympics… the sets are 2x bigger than our squid game sets and it’s my biggest video ever (here are some random screenshots 😊) pic.twitter.com/mCEppR8ndJ — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 12, 2023

When asked in the video how much money it cost to produce the video, he said it was over $4 million.

Donaldson also posted a teaser video.

Here’s a sneak peak of next Saturday’s video! (this is just one of the challenges, the other sets are also insane 🤪) pic.twitter.com/2He1NZFaO0 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 14, 2023

The video, which will be released Saturday on his YouTube page, will feature sets that are double the size of the ones in the “Squid Games” video and will be released on Saturday.

