GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has uploaded a video to a platform he previously stated wouldn’t.

On December 30, he went on X and alerted his fans that his newest video was up on YouTube.

I uploaded, go watch or I’ll drop kick you — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 30, 2023

A little while after that, a fan replied to that tweet asking him to post the video on X, but MrBeast declined, even though X owner Elon Musk responded agreeing with the fan encouraging him to post it there.

My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/



I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 30, 2023

On Monday, he posted his video titled “$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!!” on X to test it.

$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!!



I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I’m reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week ❤️ pic.twitter.com/amSSmddFht — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 15, 2024

The video now has over 70 million views, 27,000 reposts and 281,000 likes. With those numbers, maybe he’ll continue to do this in the future.

