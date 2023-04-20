GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has proven again why his “Beast Philanthropy” is so successful.

In his newest video, his latest philanthropic project included giving away clothes to those in need, equating to $2.7 million.

In the video, he spoke about how much waste piles up from overproduced clothes in landfills, causing environmental hazards. After realizing this, he came up with the idea to have all the clothes donated to people of the Hopi tribe, who live in northeastern Arizona.

MrBeast gathered the clothes with the help of massive donations made by Champion and The Ridge. The video also explained that the Hopi people live in an inaccessible location for necessities.

Note: We’re going to spotlight events, videos and other social posts that revolve around MrBeast, who lives in Greenville, and all the great work he does online, in the community and around the country. To follow MrBeast, click here:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook