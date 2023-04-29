GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There have been a lot of rumors circulating around MrBeast firing his friend Chris Tyson, after appearing in a recent video.

MrBeast speaks out on transphobic comments made about one of his collaborators, Chris Tyson

Tyson is one of MrBeast’s closest friends and has appeared in plenty of his videos. However, there have been recent rumors claiming Tyson had been fired from the channel due to a tweet from him earlier this month announcing Tyson was receiving gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy.

MrBeast gives away over $2 million in clothes to those in need

Tyson announced their changing appearance after fans began speculating about the gender in the YouTube comments. Others took to social media and weren’t so kind about their opinions.

Ironic twist: MrBeast paid by Elon Musk for Twitter subscription

Tyson says they are on HRT and have been for only two months.

MrBeast named one of the most influential people by Time magazine

“I was super nervous to be public about this because I’ve always been so private when it comes to this, but seeing conversations started because of me is amazing,” Tyson said.

MrBeast shows difference between $1 and $500,000 flight

These statements seem to put the rumors of Tyson being fired from the channel to rest.