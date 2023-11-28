NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY TV 10 Photojournalist LaVoy Harrell has captured the stories of Hampton Roads residents for more than two decades, but now he is sharing his personal story in the hopes of helping others.

“So it was 2011 and I remember I was at the house and I was feeling very weak and I couldn’t even walk up the stairs,” he said.

Harrell was 33 years old and the father of a toddler when he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

“You see what is important during that time, when death is at your door,” he told WAVY.

He knew very little about cancer and its warning signs back then.

Dr. Bruce Waldholtz, a Gastroenterologist and a volunteer with the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network, explained, “One out of two men will get cancer in their lifetime and about half of them will not survive.”

Colon cancer ranks among the top four cancers affecting men according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). Dr. Waldholtz said about 6% will be diagnosed with it. Lung cancer remains the number one cancer killer of men, while prostate cancer is the most common. It affects one in eight men.

Melanoma (skin cancer) is the most common type of cancer in the U.S.

“Men are less likely to use sunscreen than women and we live here in Virginia in an area where a lot of children who grew up here may have had sunburns and not even remember them. Two blistering sunburns is enough to increase the risk of melanoma,” Waldholtz said.

If you could only do two things to reduce your risk of any cancer Waldholtz would advise:

DO NOT SMOKE

DO SHARE FAMILY HISTORY

“So this holiday season we would urge women in the family, and really everybody as relatives are around together, to have that discussion… who in the family had what cancers and at what age because age is very important,” Waldholtz said.

Harrell’s family didn’t talk until after his diagnosis.

“It was like, yea, your grandfather had this and I was like ‘why nobody told me about this earlier?'” Harrell recalled.

Harrell is very open with his daughters now about their risk and need for early screenings. He is also an advocate for education.

“Mostly for guys cause, you know, as you say we don’t go to the doctor unless something’s about to fall off!” he laughed.

Early detection increases the chances of more happy endings for stories like Harrell’s.

There are screenings for colon, prostate, lung and skin cancers.

The PSA blood test for prostate cancer is recommended for all men over the age of 50 or sooner for all Black men, and those with a family history.

Colonoscopy is recommended starting at age 45 or sooner if you have a family history or other risk factors.

Lung Cancer CT screenings are recommended yearly for smokers and former smokers ages 50 to 80 who smoked a pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.

The best way to catch skin cancer early is to check your skin for changes once a month, paying close attention to moles and spots. You should report any changes to your doctor right away.

There is no screening for testicular cancer, which is another for which men should be aware of the signs and symptoms:

A lump or swelling in one testicle

Breast growth or soreness

Heaviness or achiness in the lower abdomen (belly) or scrotum

It can happen at any age, but is most common in young men ages 15 to 35 . White men are more likely to get it. If you have a family history, talk to your doctor.