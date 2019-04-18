Mounting trash at Virginia Beach senior living complex finally picked up

VIRGINIA BEACH Va. (WAVY) — Seniors in Virginia Beach say a smelly eyesore is finally gone.

That eyesore included trash, and a lot of it.

According to residents at the Commons at Princess Anne on Princess Anne Road, trash has been piling up for a week. 10 On Your Side received calls from several concerned residents at the senior living complex.

One woman says it is a health hazard for many who live at the complex.

“Rubbish on the ground and no one picking up the rubbish, that’s not healthy,” she said. “I put six bags outside, against the other wall, because I didn’t want the rats coming up or the bugs coming in.”

10 On Your Side reached out to ArtCraft, the company that owns the complex. They tell us this was a problem with Waste Industries, which is the company that picks up the trash. Residents say they received a notice Wednesday, which cites an error with the trash collection company. 10 On Your Side confirmed that the trash was picked up Wednesday and residents say, they are pleased.

“It’s healthy. I don’t want rats coming around.”

10 On Your Side reached out to the waste management company to find out why it took them so long to pick up the trash. We will update this story when we hear back.