Motorcyclist dies in crash involving box truck in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A 35-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night in Isle of Wight County.
Virginia State Police said they were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash around 8:45 p.m. Friday on Route 17.
The preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle left the parking lot of the Fatboy’s restaurant on Route 17 and pulled into the path of a box truck traveling northbound on Route 17.
The 35-year-old man on the motorcycle was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Troopers were still on scene as of 11:45 p.m. investigating the crash.
