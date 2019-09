SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital by Nightingale after an accident involving a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the accident happened around 4 p.m. in the 9400 block of Gates Road.

The motorcyclist’s injuries were not life-threatening. The driver of the other vehicle involved was evaluated at the scene, but officials say he was not transported.

The accident is still under investigation.

