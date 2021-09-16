Mothers Out Front is calling on local moms who want to help the environment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — We all know that, generally, when you need to get something done, you call a mother.

A local group of mothers is taking on the challenges of climate change and coastal resiliency in Hampton Roads and they are looking for more mothers to join in the effort.

Mothers Out Front is focusing on several areas of concern including flooding in Norfolk which is getting worse with sea level rise.

“I think a lot of moms are faced with that concern of ‘What world am I leaving for my children,?'” said Mother’s Out Front Hampton Roads Community Organizer Faith Williams-Schesventer.

Williams-Schesventer explained how the group is using their heads to develop policies that will help sustain the environment and using their hands to help communities in need.

This summer, they had a garage sale and used the money raised to make hurricane kits. They also purchased a large solar battery that will allow a Norfolk church to become a hurricane shelter.

The group is also working on several projects in Virginia Beach.

“We’re working on developing policy around urban agriculture so that folks can grow on their own properties and really have the education to grow fruits and vegetables that they can provide for their families — even legalizing backyard hens so that folks can have eggs,” Williams-Schesventer said.

In November, she said the group will hold a pumpkin smash event for families.

“Where people will get to bring their pumpkins out to this event and smash them up put them in a bin and then they’re going to get composted right back into the farmland here in Virginia Beach,” she said.

On Thursday night, Mothers Out Front is inviting more mothers to join their community in a virtual hang out. They want to hear what climate change and coastal resiliency issues that are important to them.

It begins at 7:00 p.m. here.