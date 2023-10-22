NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The family of Terreyon Moore is seeking justice after the 15-year-old was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on Vernon Drive in Norfolk.

Terreyon’s mother, Erika Sanders, told 10 On Your Side that she and her son were just talking about graduation.

Fast forward a couple of days later, and she’s planning his funeral.

“They’ve got me planning a funeral for my baby,” Erika said. “I just don’t understand it. For my baby, that is my 15-year-old baby,” she said.

Erika said that Thursday afternoon, Terreyon was walking home from the store.

That’s when he was shot in the back, she said. It’s something she’s still struggling to wrap her head around, saying her son was just a normal teenage boy.

“I didn’t think he was going to die, but I also thought like, my baby’s 15 he doesn’t even get into trouble,” Erika said. “He goes to school, he plays his games, he works at Burger King.”

She described him as a very happy kid who loved his family.

“He smiled all the time,” Erika said. “He always had a smile on his face. He just was a happy kid like he would brighten your day.”

She told 10 On Your Side that she knows who killed her son.

“Then, they’re on Instagram taunting and making a joke about it like it’s funny that my baby’s life is gone,” Erika said. “I don’t know. These kids are just heartless now.”

But she still worries that her son’s murder will go unsolved.

“You know how many kids have gotten killed out there, and nothing has been done?” Erika said. “It’s sad, but I feel like — not saying it’s a prejudice thing — if he was a different color, they would’ve got him that night.”

However, she said no matter what, she and her family will continue to fight for Terreyon Moore.

“We’re not going to stop until justice is served — no matter how it’s served, we’re not going to stop,” Erika said. “I don’t care if it’s 10 years from now, he’s loved. Terreyon Moore is very loved.”

If you know anything about this deadly shooting, call the Norfolk Police Department or use the P3 Tips app.