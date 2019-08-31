Mother brings awareness to opioid deaths with roadside pinwheel memorial

Virginia Beach, V.a. (WAVY) — Purple pinwheels are planted in the ground near Mount Trashmore. Each one stands for a person who has died locally from opioids.

“In Hampton Roads we lost about 300 of our folks just last year,” said mother Carolyn Weems.



Weems knows the struggle of what it’s like to lose a child to this.

“Most people know that we lost our daughter Caitlyn in 2013. She had gotten addicted to pain killers after a back injury and ended up dying from an overdose,” said Weems.

In the middle of the pinwheels, there stood a sign, breaking down the number of people who have died across the US, the state and locally in the last year.

Weems says these were planted specifically for International Overdose Awareness Day, but next year she would like to see all cities in Hampton Roads have the pinwheels up for the whole month of august. She also wants to see more education, outreach, and treatment options for those addicted the opioids.



“We need business leaders and city folks and politicians to back their words up. We’re tired of the talk these people need help,” she said.