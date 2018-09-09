Morning of Hope walk encourages citizens to celebrate life

Breaking News
by: WAVY News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The community came together on Saturday at Mt. Trashmore for the annual Morning of Hope event to encourage citizens to celebrate life. 

This initiative is sponsored by the Hampton Roads Survivors of Suicide Support Group Inc., a non-profit organization for those who have lost a loved one to suicide.

The event included a complimentary breakfast, an informative and moving program opened by a Color Guard, a memory wall, family activities, names read in remembrance and a walk through a curtain of cranes.

10 On Your Side’s Tom Schaad and Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler helped lead the event, as WAVY-TV 10 is a proud sponsor. 

