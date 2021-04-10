More vaccine clinics hosted by Albemarle Regional Health Services April 13-16

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has provided a list of clinics for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine event in the region.
There is currently a waitlist for residents in ARHS’s eight-county region who still need the COVID-19 vaccine.
If you or someone you know still need their COVID-19 vaccine, or if you’ve previously signed up and have not received it, fill out ARHS’ survey HERE.
Those who received their first dose at one of the ARHS clinics, regardless of residence status, can receive their second dose as long as they have their vaccine card. Those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with another provider such as Walgreens or CVS, will need to return to that same facility for their second dose.
ARHS Moderna Clinic Tuesday, April 13, 2021
- Currituck: 1- 4:30 p.m. at Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple, NC 27956
- Gates: 2-6 p.m. at Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, 27937
- Hertford: 2-6 p.m. at Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie, NC 27910
- Pasquotank: 2-6 p.m. at Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Wednesday, April 14, 2021
- Pasquotank: 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. at Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
ARHS Moderna Clinic Wednesday, April 14, 2021
- Bertie: 2-6 p.m. at Bertie County High School, 715 US Hwy 13, North Windsor, NC 27983
- Camden: 2-6 p.m. at Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Rd., Camden, NC 27921
- Chowan: 2-6 p.m. at American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, NC 27932
ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Thursday, April 15, 2021
- Hertford: 9-11:30 a.m. at Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie, NC 27910
- Perquimans: 9-11:30 a.m. at Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby Street, Hertford, NC 27944
ARHS Moderna Clinic Thursday, April 15, 2021
- Perquimans: 1-3 p.m. at Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby Street, Hertford, NC 27944
ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Friday, April 16, 2021
- Currituck: 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. at Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple, NC 27956
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.