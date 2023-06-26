HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Thunderstorms are still set to crash into Hampton Roads tonight after a hot and humid day. Strong to severe storms are expected, with damaging wind and hail likely. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. Be sure to have a way to get weather alerts tonight and stay weather aware!

Storms will be developing near the I-95 corridor on either side of sunset before they’ll come racing into our region by the late night hours. Our general storm window is between 7 p.m. and midnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued to our west until 10 tonight. It does include James City County, Sussex and Southampton. Another watch is likely to be extended to include the rest of Hampton Roads.

A Flood Watch is also in effect through the late night hours for the I-64 corridor from Richmond into Hampton Roads. An additional 1-2 inches of rainfall could lead to flooded roadways in the low lying, flood prone locations.

Storms will taper off after midnight or so as skies turn partly cloudy through the overnight. Temperatures will hold near 70° into the dawn hours tomorrow, setting up another warm and humid day. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll look for additional showers and downpours by the afternoon and evening.

Drier and more comfortable weather is set to move in by Wednesday and Thursday, enjoy it!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro