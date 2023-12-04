DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Molly Martens Corbett and her father Thomas Martens still have months to serve behind bars before their release from prison, a twist after a filing error suggested that they would be free much sooner.

Officials at the Department of Corrections confirmed Monday evening that Thomas Martens and Molly Martens Corbett are likely to be released in mid-2024.

FOX8 is told that after further review, the initial projected release dates calculated in response to resentencing for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens were found to be incorrect. The current projected release dates for both are June 27, 2024.

Corbett and Martens will be transferred to state prison facilities to complete the remainder of their sentences.

The Department of Corrections says there was an error in calculating their release dates, which resulted in inaccurate reports claiming that they would be freed as soon as this week. The department confirmed that this was an error, and Thomas Martens and Molly Martens Corbett are more likely to be released in mid-2024.

This comes after a retrial of the killing of Jason Corbett, Molly’s husband. Corbett was killed in 2015 by Molly and Thomas, and they were originally convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison after a request to move the trial out of Davidson County was denied.

However, Martens Corbett and Martens maintained that evidence of Corbett’s abuse was left out of the original trial and that there were issues with the jury. In September 2020, their original conviction was thrown out and they were given a new trial, where new evidence was shared, including videos taken of Jason Corbett’s children’s testimony following their father’s death, along with details about injuries Martens Corbett suffered throughout their marriage and details surrounding the death of Corbett’s first wife.

Thomas Martens pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and Molly Martens Corbett pleaded no contest to the same charge at the end of October, and the judge dismissed the second-degree murder charges against them.

On Nov. 8, they were sentenced to a minimum of 4 years, 3 months, and a maximum of 6 years, 2 months, behind bars. They received credit for 3 years, 8 months already served, leaving them with a minimum of 7 months and a maximum of 2 years, 6 months remaining.

Martens Corbett’s attorney, Doug Kingsberry, said the following when asked about the planned release: