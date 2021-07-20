Blog: Moderate Air Quality Levels in Hampton Roads as Wildfire Smoke Coats the Northeast

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The hazy summer sky across Hampton Roads is a result of the wildfires burning over a thousand miles to our west. You may notice a little extra flare, or orange hue, to the next few sunrises and sunsets. As over a dozen large fires burn in parts of the western and Pacific northwestern United States, the excessive amount of smoke has slowly but surely made its way over to our part of the world.

Western wildfire smoke coating more than just the west pic.twitter.com/hS69hVOwuZ — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) July 20, 2021

Air quality levels across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are at moderate levels, which isn’t terribly noticeable as most of the smoke is elevated in the atmosphere. Those with severe asthma may notice the smoke in the air more, otherwise we’ll have hazy conditions for the next few days.

Air quality levels have dropped to unhealthy amounts in parts of the northeast – as what would be a bright, sunny July day, looks gray and overcast.

Hazy skies in Queens, NY.

This is not the first time wildfire smoke has migrated thousands of miles, a few weeks ago Hampton Roads dealt with hazy sky conditions as the western United States and parts of Canada deal with the ongoing fire season.