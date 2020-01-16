MLK Jr. and Lee-Jackson Day closings 2020

Black American civil rights leader Martin Luther King (1929 – 1968) addresses crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington DC, where he gave his ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Some local offices and services will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There are also some city services closed in recognition of Lee-Jackson Day, which is Friday, January 17.

Hampton

City schools and most city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no regular trash pickup on Monday. Circuit and district court, along with most state offices, will also be closed Friday, Jan. 17, for Lee-Jackson Day.

City Offices – Closed Monday, Jan. 20

Closed Monday, Jan. 20 City Schools – Closed Monday, Jan. 20

– Closed Monday, Jan. 20 Garbage Collection – No regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Monday, Jan. 20. Monday’s collection will be made Wednesday, Jan. 22.

– No regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Monday, Jan. 20. Monday’s collection will be made Wednesday, Jan. 22. Landfill – Open Monday, Jan. 20.

– Open Monday, Jan. 20. Yard Waste Site – Closed Monday, Jan. 20

– Closed Monday, Jan. 20 Street Sweeping – No street sweeping Monday, Jan. 20. Make-up day is Wednesday, Jan. 22.

– No street sweeping Monday, Jan. 20. Make-up day is Wednesday, Jan. 22. Libraries – Closed Monday, Jan. 20

– Closed Monday, Jan. 20 Courts – Closed Friday, Jan. 17 (for Lee-Jackson Day) and Monday, Jan. 20

– Closed Friday, Jan. 17 (for Lee-Jackson Day) and Monday, Jan. 20 Health Department/Clinics – Closed Friday, Jan. 17 (for Lee-Jackson Day) and Monday, Jan. 20.

– Closed Friday, Jan. 17 (for Lee-Jackson Day) and Monday, Jan. 20. Social Services – Closed Monday, Jan. 20

– Closed Monday, Jan. 20 Golf Courses – Open as scheduled

– Open as scheduled Parks – Open as scheduled

– Open as scheduled Hampton History Museum – Galleries open Monday, Jan. 20; Office closed

Galleries open Monday, Jan. 20; Office closed Community Centers and Air Power Park – All community and neighborhood centers closed Monday, Jan. 20, offices closed at Air Power Park but outside park open.

– All community and neighborhood centers closed Monday, Jan. 20, offices closed at Air Power Park but outside park open. Treasurer’s Office and Commissioner of Revenue Office – Closed Monday, Jan. 20

– Closed Monday, Jan. 20 Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center – Closed Monday, Jan. 20

Newport News

City Offices & Libraries – closed Monday, January 20

– closed Monday, January 20 Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Monday, January 20. All collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

– No collections on Monday, January 20. All collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday. Recovery Operations Center (i.e., landfill) – closed Monday, January 20

(i.e., landfill) – closed Monday, January 20 Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and York County) – open for adoptions 12-5 on Jan. 20; reunite lobby open daily from 8 am – 5 pm for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs.

Norfolk

City of Norfolk’s offices, including libraries and recreation centers, will be closed. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 21.

Norfolk Courthouse, the Commissioner of the Revenue, the Treasurer’s Office and the Norfolk Department of Public Health will close on Friday, January 17 in observance of Lee-Jackson Day and Monday, January 20. These offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 21.

Requests for bulk collection on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020.

The Norfolk SPSA Transfer Station will have limited hours on Friday, January 17, 2020 and on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 8 a.m. to noon for regular household waste and yard waste disposal only. Weekday disposal fees will apply. Saturday, January 18, will follow normal operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Household Hazardous Waste is collected at 3136 Woodland Avenue on Tuesdays and Saturdays only from noon until 4 p.m.

Residents can drop off unwanted E-waste at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road, 24-hours a day and seven days a week.

Portsmouth

The municipal offices of the City of Portsmouth will be closed on Friday, January 17 in observance of Lee-Jackson Day and on Monday, January 20 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Trash Collection – All Friday trash, bulk, and recycling routes will be collected on Friday, January 17. There will be no collections on Monday, January 20. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, January 22.

Portsmouth Public Library – All library locations will be closed on Friday, January 17, and on Monday, January 20. All library locations will be open for normal hours on Saturday, January 18.

Portsmouth Museums

The Children’s Museum of Virginia, located at 221 High Street, will be open on Lee-Jackson Day and on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center Gallery Shop, located at 400 High Street, will be open on Lee-Jackson Day and on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum, located at 904 Elm Avenue, will be open on Lee-Jackson Day and on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Normal hours of operation are Fridays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum, located at 2 High Street, will be open on Lee-Jackson Day and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Recreation Centers— All recreation centers of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism will be closed on Lee-Jackson Day and will remain closed through the end of the day on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, and The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will operate each day from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Portsmouth Visitor Center, located at 6 Crawford Parkway, will be open each day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices will be closed Friday, January 17 and Monday, January 20, 2020. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 8:30 a.m.

There will be no changes to the refuse collection schedule for Friday, January 17. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes on Friday, January 17.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk will be open on both Friday, January 17 and Monday, January 20 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Regional Landfill will be open on both Friday, January 17 and Monday, January 20 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Suffolk Joint Use Recreation Centers (Mack Benn Jr., Booker T. Washington, Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, and Oakland) will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 17 following the closing of the afterschool programs. After 6 p.m., the centers will only be open for youth league athletic games. On Monday, January 20, the centers will be open for youth league athletic practices only.

The East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed Friday, January 17 and Monday, January 20 and will reopen Tuesday, January 21 for normal business hours. Both the East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will be open Saturday, January 18 for normal business hours.

The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administrative Office will be closed Friday, January 18 through Monday, January 21 and will reopen Tuesday, January 22 for normal business hours.

Suffolk’s four major parks – Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, and Bennett’s Creek – will remain open Friday, January 17 and Monday, January 20, however, no park attendant will be on duty.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed on Friday, January 17 and Monday, January 20.

Suffolk Transit will operate on a normal schedule.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Friday, January 17 through Monday, January 20.

The Suffolk Tourism Visitor Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday, January 17 and Monday, January 20. The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday, January 17 and Monday, January 20.

The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be open but unmanned on Friday, January 17 and Monday, January 20. The airfield, self-service fuel island and restaurant will be open on Friday, January 17 and Monday, January 20.

Virginia Beach

Closed on Jan. 20:

All City of Virginia Beach offices

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers

All Virginia Beach staffed city parks and park facilities

All Virginia Beach public libraries

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administration offices

Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts & Box Office

TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Visitor Information Center – Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park

Visitor Information Center – Parks Avenue

Closed on Friday, Jan. 17 in observance of Lee–Jackson Day and Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court and clerk’s offices

Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney

Virginia Beach Public Health Department

Open to the public on Monday, Jan. 20:

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market: Office Closed – Vendors Open: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

James City County

James City County offices, facilities, services, libraries and courts will observe the following schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

County offices: Closed Monday, Jan. 20

James City County Recreation Center and Abram Frink Jr. Community Center: Both centers will be open normal hours.

The following park offices/stores are closed Monday, Jan. 20, but the parks will be open:

Chickahominy Riverfront Park Store/Office ,

, James City County Marina Store/Office ,

, Little Creek Reservoir Park Store/Office

Convenience Centers: Open normal hours

Garbage Transfer Station: Open normal hours

Curbside Recycling: No change to the schedule

Libraries: Closed Monday, Jan. 20

Courts: Closed Monday, Jan. 20