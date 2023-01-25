SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Inside the Suffolk courthouse, they’re mixing up a masterpiece.

“We wanted something different to kind of liven up our conference room,” said Katie Jones, community engagement coordinator with the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office, “so the idea has been in the works for over a year now about a mural that we wanted to be a reflection of the sheriff’s office and also the city of Suffolk and the community.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And as you can see, it’s quite an undertaking to encapsulate life in Suffolk, but Kristin Buck of Kbuck Studios is up to the task.

“It’s been a really fun project,” Buck said. “(Sheriff E.C.) Harris himself called me last June and said he needed some help with a mural for the city of Suffolk, and that kids were involved and that it was a teaching opportunity, and I was like, for sure.”

If you’ve ever visited Suffolk, some of these panels might look familiar.

Of course, the city’s most famous resident is taking shape on the lower left-hand corner.

“Mr. Peanut and Baby Peanut will be down there,” Buck said. “And I even got the crops involved. I got cotton, I got soybeans, peanuts and the tractors up there.”

Students from Suffolk Christian Academy, including Caely Judy, are helping with the mural.

“I’m very honored to be part of this project,” Judy said. “I’m so proud of my students and all the hard work they’ve put into it.”

Suffolk schools are getting some love as well, courtesy of Maddy Avrit, while Annie Copeland is filling in a map for the Baby Peanut.

If all goes to plan, it should be finished Friday, with an unveiling next week.

“We’ve seen it on paper and sketches, so it’s actually taking shape,” Jones said. “It’s really great, and it’s great that we can have our own Suffolk artists do the work.”