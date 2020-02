SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A mistrial has been declared in the Wesley Hadsell murder trial.

Hadsell is charged with the 2015 murder of his adopted stepdaughter, AJ Hadsell.

AJ Hadsell

The judge made the ruling in Southampton County court on Wednesday, in the trial’s third day, after a motion was requested by the Commonwealth’s Attorney. The trial was expected to last at least a week.

BREAKING: Judge rules a mistrial for the Wesley Hadsell case. Hadsell is charged with murder for the 2015 death of his teenage stepdaughter back @WAVY_News we’ll be back in court for next steps Friday morning — Kayla Gaskins (@KaylaGaskinsTV) February 26, 2020

This breaking article will be updated.