Missing teenager, suspected abductor spotted in Hanover county; manhunt underway

News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that missing 14-year-old Isabel Hicks, and her suspected abductor 33-year-old Bruce Lynch were spotted in Hanover County, Monday night.

The pair were spotted in the Montpelier area of the County. Media were being asked to stay a few miles away in a Food Lion parking lot.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Police got a call around 9 p.m. on Monday when a resident spotted Hicks and Lynch on the 14000 block of Clazemont Road.

Reports said the two approached a house and the person inside called the police. According to the caller, the pair were wearing dark/camouflage colored clothing and Lynch is now clean shaven.

Police believe they are still traveling in the 2003 Toyota Matrix.

The Louisa and Hanover County sheriff’s offices said around 4 a.m. that they would be scaling back operations for the night, and they would come back out to search when the sun comes up.

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued Monday for Hicks after disappearing from her Louisa County home October 21.

This is a developing story. Be sure to stay updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories