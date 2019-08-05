Missing Richmond firefighter from Newport News found dead in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) — A Richmond firefighter from Newport News who was reported missing last week was found dead.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed they found Daniel Lewis in the Charlotte area, but there’s no evidence of foul play at this time.

Lewis was reported missing on July 29 after he didn’t show up to work in Richmond. Newport News officers didn’t find him when they conducted a welfare check at his home in the 400 block of Nelson Drive.

The 30-year-old had been with the Richmond Fire Department for about a year.

